The Downtown Development Authority in Colorado Springs on Wednesday launched a $400,000 small business relief fund, which will provide grants of $2,500 to $25,000 to eligible businesses who are facing financial hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restaurants, soft-goods retailers, art galleries, coffee shops and salons within the authority’s boundaries are among the types of businesses eligible to apply for a grant.
Grant applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. April 22 and will be evaluated by a review committee of community members; recommendations will be sent to the Downtown Development Authority’s 11-member board of directors, which will make final determinations.
Because of limited funding, some applicants might not be funded. Grant awards are expected to be announced by mid-May.
Information about eligibility requirements and the application process can be found at www.DowntownCS.com/DDAbizRelief.
The Downtown Development Authority, a quasi-governmental agency, was created in 2006 by downtown property owners and business people who agreed to tax themselves to generate funding for programs and financial incentives that foster development in the area. Its board is appointed by the Colorado Springs City Council.
“COVID-19 has proved especially devastating to restaurants, retailers, salons, galleries and other storefront businesses that are the heart and soul of our city center,” Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Partnership advocacy group that provides the authority’s programming and administrative services, said in a news release.
“Our goal is to provide near-term financial relief to these businesses that contribute so much to our vibrancy.”
Individuals, businesses and philanthropists who want to support downtown can contribute to the relief fund by contacting Edmondson at susan@downtowncs.com.
“We are so grateful to Bluestaq and Formstack — two businesses that value our wonderful locally owned shops — that are helping to support our efforts,” Edmondson said.