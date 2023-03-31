Two existing marijuana dispensaries in Palmer Lake are set to open for recreational sales on Saturday, officially making the municipality just the second to do so in El Paso County.

The grand reopenings come after voters last November passed a ballot measure 55% to 45% allowing the two dispensaries, Alpine Essentials and Dead Flowers, to transition to adult-use recreational sales. Palmer Lake voters have previously rejected recreational sales a handful of times since 2014, but did pass a measure establishing a 5% sales tax on recreational marijuana and related products in 2016.

The dispensaries, both located off Colorado 105 just west of Monument, plan to open at 9 a.m. for recreational sales, a shift several local officials believe will bring a sizable revenue boost to a town heavily reliant on property taxes.

Karen Stuth, a former Palmer Lake trustee and current president of the town’s Economic Development Group, described herself as one of the "foremost proponents" of retail recreational sales. She said one of the reasons the town of roughly 2,500 struggles is because it lacks the number of sales tax-producing businesses present in other similar-sized towns, like Leadville.

Recreational dispensaries could attract out-of-towners to nearby restaurants and other businesses in the area, she said.

“(The sales) will take the heat off of what the Board of Trustees has to deal with: meeting needs with not enough money," Stuth said. "All towns have to maintain their infrastructure, and once the infrastructure goes down, the town begins to disappear."

Each of Palmer Lake’s two dispensaries could bring in an estimated $800,000 in gross income in the first year, Stuth said in November. She said the trustees worked with marijuana industry experts and other stores in the county to come to that estimate.

Town Administrator Dawn Collins told The Gazette in an email that officials do not have a "factual revenue" projection yet, but referred to a presentation during a June 2022 Board of Trustees workshop that included the $800,000 estimate.

She said the revenue will support general fund expenses, like law enforcement and fire department staffing and resources, and could bolster capital expenditure savings that go toward improvement projects and equipment replacement.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"We look forward to a revenue review mid-year ... to learn what we can expect after the initial openings of both establishments," Collins said.

Across the state, total recreational marijuana sales far outweigh medical marijuana sales; in 2022, Colorado saw $1.5 billion in recreational sales and $231,000 in medical sales, resulting in $325,000 in revenue from total marijuana sales, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Sales-tax revenue peaked in 2021 at a record $423,000.

Despite declining marijuana sales in Colorado, Palmer Lake has a "geographic advantage," said Alpine Essentials co-owner Melissa Woodward, whose fourth-generation Palmer Lake family has run the company since 2015.

Woodward said clientele will come largely from "dry" Douglas County, which does not allow medical or recreational sales. She believes the dispensaries also will pull customers from Colorado Springs' north side and the northeast part of El Paso County, who have previously traveled north to Denver or southwest to Manitou Springs to spend their dollars.

Manitou Springs, like Palmer Lake, is capped by code at two marijuana storefronts and thus is not required by the state to disclose sales and tax collections. But since Manitou Springs legalized recreational sales in 2014, its budget's "other" category for businesses, including marijuana, saw sales taxes rise from $3,325 in December 2013 to $74,168 in December 2014 and to $279,377 in December 2017, according to Gazette reporting.

"So we don't really know where this is going to land," Woodward said. "We do know that any revenue is better than no revenue.”

Opponents have said legalizing recreational marijuana in Palmer Lake would increase crime, exacerbate mental health concerns, and would make it more readily available to youth.

But Woodward and Stuth believe more education on pot and its backing by most trustees during the election cycle, as well as the financial positives, including an addition of 30 employees to the 10 already employed at Alpine Essential's medical storefront, allowed residents to tip in favor of the measure.

“We're going to have better roads, and our policemen are going to be paid fair wages," Woodward said. "Our fire department is going to get the funding that it needs to operate to the level that the people deserve."