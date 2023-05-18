Economic indicators point to a nation poised for recession; Colorado Springs economist Tatiana Bailey forecast during an economic presentation Wednesday at The Pinery.

Similar to most other economists, Bailey expects a shallow recession in the second half of 2023 into early 2024. The imminent recession will likely be mild because of the country’s strong labor market, among other factors, although the labor market poses its own challenges too.

Colorado appears positioned to face a recession slightly better than the nation and El Paso County’s workforce situation appears to be on better footing than both the state and nation, Bailey said.

“It’s somewhat a tale of two economies,” Bailey said.

Inflation, higher interest rates and a shrinkage in consumer and business spending are instigating a suspected economic downturn but with a strong labor market, workers are still spending their money.

Other economic factors including a strong housing market and retail sales, as well as legislation such as the The CHIPS and Science Act, a bill designed to incentivize re-shore U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, could ease the intensity of a recession.

But when it comes to the labor market there are also challenges, Bailey said.

With high employment levels, come high wages, causing business growth to slow along with global competitiveness.

And the nation’s tight labor market is not predicted to change anytime soon thanks to demographics which show an aging population, lower birth rates than the past, a decline in male labor participation, and less legal immigration.

Sign up for free: Gazette Business Receive a weekly roundup of business news around El Paso County. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“The linchpin to sustainable economic growth and increased global competitiveness is an increase in labor participation,” Bailey said.

In other words, more people need to work for the U.S. to be successful.

That’s where El Paso County has the upper hand with a population likely to grow more than 200,000 between 2020 and 2050 to over 1 million (one of the biggest increases among counties in the state), a slightly younger population with an average age of 35 as opposed to Colorado’s 38, and opportunity within high-demand sectors such as health care.

“We're projected to have about 60,000 new jobs in El Paso County between now and 2030,” Bailey said. “And we have been meeting the number of new jobs needed to match population growth.”

That’s why training and attracting workers for those jobs is key, Bailey said, especially since student loan debt is $2 trillion, which is above credit card debt and second only to mortgage debt, with only a 50% graduation rate — college students are collecting bills without a degree.

And in El Paso County, students living in the lowest earning brackets of the city’s school districts have the lowest high school graduation rates, Bailey showed with data.

But families and individuals in the lower income brackets could see a lessening of the wealth gap with wage increases due to the tight labor market. Wage increases could also spur labor force participation, homeownership, promote consumption and business growth, Bailey said.

“We have increasing population and continue to see in migration, including educated people and people of all skills, decreasing inflation and higher wages," Bailey said about El Paso County. "So inflation is slowly but surely coming down, and wages are not going to come down. The worst that's going to happen is they're going to stay where they are, you know, and that'll help buoy, that will help keep up personal consumption expenditures. That's part of the reason I also say it's a mild recession."