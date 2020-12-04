Raytheon Intelligence & Space filed a notice Thursday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment that it plans to lay off 144 employees in Colorado Springs after losing a major contract.
The defense giant has held the $700 million North American Aerospace Defense Command Integrated Space Support Contract since 2015, but Jacobs won the latest award, valued at $455 million, in June. Jacobs said it planned to hire 450 people during the six-year deal to support classified communications and processing for command and control operations from air- and space-based threats to North America.
Raytheon said in its notice that it expected many of the analysts, engineers, technicians and support employees would be "offered the opportunity to work for one of the contractors" taking over the project.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette