Defense giant Raytheon is lending a hand to local cybersecurity contractor Infinity Technology Services, which went from nearly defunct to earning over a million dollars in less than a year.
The Colorado Springs contractor is one of about 85 small businesses paired with a major defense contractor in the two-year Air Force Mentor-Protégé program, which aims to boost small businesses by giving them experience from the nation’s top defense firms.
Infinity has worked as a subcontractor to several major defense contractors, including Harris, Lockheed Martin and its mentor partner, Raytheon. Now, Infinity’s owner, Hassan Campbell, wants to compete against the big guys for prime bids with the Department of Defense.
Hassan said the partnership is giving his company the tools it needs to compete at the next level.
“We are actively working on qualifications and certifications with some of our folks who have come on through this program.”
Infinity, in business since 2006, focuses primarily on cybersecurity solutions.
Campbell bought the company two years ago and grew it into a multimillion-dollar company.
“We’ve gone from essentially no revenue … to almost a million in year one,” he said.
Now, with Raytheon on its side, the company estimates annual revenue could hit $6.5 million.
The cash influx under Campbell’s watch allowed major growth in staffing with 29 new hires, including 18 since the partnership with Raytheon began last year.
Infinity and Raytheon plan on continuing the partnership, which focuses on training, for two years and could add an extra year.
Raytheon assessed Infinity’s programs and the partners developed a plan for growth.
“After our review, we established a program schedule that would help us track their performance and mature their cyber capabilities,” said Bill Sullivan, vice president of Raytheon’s GPS OCX program.
Four other Colorado Springs contractors are alums of the Pentagon program. TAC Services, Boecore, Colorado Engineering and Barnett Engineering were paired with major defense firms to seek improvements.
The partnerships have a winning track record. Boecore added 150 employees during its time in the program. The company credits the partnership with its first prime contract, won in 2013.
Campbell hopes to mimic that success.
‘We are extremely proud of the accomplishments and progress the team has made thus far,” Campbell said.