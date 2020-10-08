Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is making it a foursome in Colorado Springs.
The Louisiana-based chain, which opened its first Springs restaurant in May 2019, plans a fourth location on the southwest corner of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road, according to documents it submitted to city government officials.
Raising Cane's plans to construct a 3,316-square-foot restaurant on the site, along with a 616-square-foot patio, a drive-thru, parking and landscaping, the documents show. The property is currently a parking lot.
The restaurant would be built east of a former Toys R Us building, which a Denver company plans to remodel into a self-storage facility. It also would go up north of a former medical building that's to be razed and replaced by a convenience store.
No timetable was shown in the documents submitted by Raising Cane's. In response to a Gazette query, the company emailed, "It's still too early to be sure but would love to have an additional location by early 2022."
Raising Cane's, founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, is popular for its made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers. Its limited menu also features fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and drinks.
The chain's first Springs restaurant, at Academy Boulevard and Agora Court, was followed by a second location that opened last November southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. A third Raising Cane's opened in February northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.
"Our goal," the company email said, "is to be an integral part of the Colorado Springs community — our current locations are all in the northern part of Colorado Springs. Opening additional locations gives us the opportunity to serve even more customers throughout the community."