Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is adding a third Colorado Springs restaurant just months after opening its first location in the city and starting construction on a second.
The Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is taking over a former Taco Bueno building at 4530 Hilton Parkway, northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road on the Springs’ northwest side. The new Raising Cane’s will open in November and employ 90 people, according to a news release.
Raising Cane’s apparently will remodel the Taco Bueno building, which shuttered in January 2018 after the Texas chain pulled out of Colorado Springs and closed five restaurants.
“The new restaurant is in the perfect location, right next to the Garden of the Gods, so we are looking forward to serving out of town guests as well,” Michael Godown, area leader of restaurants for Raising Cane’s, said in the news release.
Raising Cane’s representatives couldn’t be reached for additional comment.
The chain opened its first Colorado Springs restaurant May 29 at 7585 N. Academy Blvd., in a small retail center southeast of Academy and Agora Point on the city’s north side.
A second Raising Cane’s is under construction in the Powers Pointe shopping center, on the city’s northeast side and southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road. That one is expected to open in October.
The northwest side Raising Cane’s will be the company’s 10th in Colorado and No. 481 for the chain, which operates in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries.
Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La.; it offers made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers as part of a limited menu that also features fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and drinks.