A second Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open Thursday in Colorado Springs, adding another familiar name to the busy Powers Boulevard corridor.
The restaurant will open at 10 a.m. in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers and Barnes Road on the Springs’ northeast side. Grand opening activities start at 8:30 a.m.
The newest Raising Cane’s follows the opening of the Louisiana-based chain’s first Colorado Springs restaurant in May at 7585 N. Academy Blvd., southeast of Academy and Agora Point.
A third location also is planned at 4530 Hilton Parkway, northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road in northwest Colorado Springs. That restaurant, in a remodeled Taco Bueno building, is targeted to open next spring.
Lyndsey Patel, director of restaurant marketing for Raising Cane’s, said the Powers-and-Barnes site appealed to the chain.
As the city’s population has grown to the east and northeast over the last 20 years, Powers has become one of the city’s hottest retail areas. It’s home to big-box and smaller stores, restaurants, shopping centers, apartments, hotels and movie theaters, which cater to thousands of nearby rooftops.
“Busy thoroughfares and top-tier sites are what we’re always looking at, so it’s certainly one of those,” Patel said of the Powers-and-Barnes location.
Patel said she had no information on whether the chain will consider additional Springs-area locations beyond the first three.
The newest Raising Cane’s — a free-standing, 3,575-square-foot building with seating and a drive-thru — will employ more than 110 people. On Wednesday, the restaurant opened on an invitation-only basis for walk-up and drive-thru customers, which created training opportunities for workers.
On Thursday morning, Raising Cane’s will conduct a “Lucky 20” drawing that will award 20 customers, ages 13 and older, free food for a year. Entries will be accepted from 8:30 to 9 a.m.; the drawing will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. and entrants must be present to win.
In addition, the first 100, 13-and-older dine-in customers who buy a combo meal will receive a free T-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo meal for use on a future visit.
Raising Cane’s, which opened its first location in 1996, now has 471 restaurants in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries; the Powers-and-Barnes location is its eighth in Colorado.
The chain specializes in made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers; its limited menu also features fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and drinks.