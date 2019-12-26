The newest Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers scheduled to open in Colorado Springs will mark a milestone for the Louisiana-based chain.
The company's third Springs restaurant will open Feb. 18 at 4530 Hilton Parkway, northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road, according to a company news release. Not only will it be the 10th Raising Cane's in Colorado, but it also will be the 500th for the chain, which has restaurants in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries.
Raising Cane's will hire 90 employees to staff its newest Springs location. Interviews will be held through Jan. 13 at the Hyatt Place hotel, 503 W. Garden of the Gods Road. Applicants can visit the hiring center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day of the week, although no interviews will be conducted New Year's Eve or New Year's Day.
Job seekers are encouraged to first apply online at raisingcanesjobs.com (search for Colorado Springs). They also can text RCJOBS to 97211.
Raising Cane's opened its first Colorado Springs location in May at Academy Boulevard and Agora Point; a second location opened in November at Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road.
The chain specializes in marinated and breaded chicken fingers as part of a limited menu that also features fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and drinks.
Rich Laden, The Gazette