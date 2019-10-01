Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will add a second Colorado Springs location next month and has started hiring 95 employees to staff it.
The new location will open Nov. 7 in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on the city's northeast side. The opening follows the May 29 launch of Louisiana-based Raising Cane's first Springs location in a small retail center southeast of Academy Boulevard and Agora Point on the city's north side.
Job seekers are asked to apply online at www.raisingcanesjobs.com; search for "Colorado Springs" and select the Powers and Barnes location. Raising Cane's is hiring employees for the restaurant's front counter, lobby and drive-thru areas, along with kitchen workers who prepare food.
Raising Cane's will hire workers through Oct. 27; interviews will take place at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3431 Cinema Point in the First & Main Town Center.
Raising Cane's plans a third area restaurant at 4530 Hilton Parkway, northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road on the northwest side of the city. The company is remodeling a former Taco Bueno building at the site. The opening date of the third location isn't known.
Raising Cane's, founded in 1996, has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries. The chain specializes in marinated and breaded chicken fingers as part of a limited menu that also features fries, coleslaw, Texas toast and drinks.