Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, which opened its first Colorado Springs restaurant last month, isn't wasting time on adding locations.
The Louisiana-based chain has broken ground on a second restaurant in the Powers Pointe shopping center, southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road on the Springs' northeast side, according to the company. The restaurant will open in October and employ 90 people.
Documents that spelled out details of the second restaurant were submitted to city officials last year, but Raising Cane's only now is acknowledging the new location.
The groundbreaking for the second restaurant follows the May 29 opening of a Raising Cane's in a small retail center southeast of Academy Boulevard and Agora Point on Colorado Springs' north side.
Brandon Tyler, area leader of marketing for Raising Cane's, said the chain has had an "overwhelming response" to the opening of its North Academy location.
That response, he said, "basically has accelerated the growth for Powers and Barnes. The demand is definitely there and that's why we're really, kind of, fast-tracking to get that Powers and Barnes restaurant up and running for this fall."
He couldn't say if Raising Cane's plans another Springs-area restaurant, but didn't rule it out.
"We are constantly evaluating potential new sites where the growth is in town," Tyler said. "I can't confirm a third location, but cannot say that we're not actually pursuing a third location, either."
Raising Cane’s, which was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, offers made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers as part of a menu that also features fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and drinks.
The Powers and Barnes location will be the ninth for Raising Cane's in Colorado and the 476th for the chain, which operates in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries.
