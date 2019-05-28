Get ready Caniacs.
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based chain that's popular for its made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers, opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant Wednesday.
The location, at 7585 N. Academy Blvd., is part of a small north side retail center southeast of Academy and Agora Point. The center, which also is home to Snooze an A.M. Eatery, was built at the site of a since-demolished Elephant Bar restaurant.
Company officials didn't return a phone call Tuesday but said in a news release they liked the location, in part, because it's close to the Air Force Academy.
While Raising Cane's officially opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, it will launch its grand opening at 8:30 a.m. with a so-called "Lucky 20" drawing; 20 customers, ages 13 and older, will win free food for a year. Entries will be accepted until 9 a.m. and the drawing takes place from 9-10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers 13 and older who buy a Raising Cane's combo meal will receive a Cane's T-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo that can be redeemed on a future visit.
Raising Cane occupies a standalone, nearly 3,100-square-foot building with a drive-thru and a 300-square-foot patio. The restaurant, which employs 90 full- and part-time workers, will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge. Along with chicken fingers, its limited menu features fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and drinks.
The chain now has more than 430 restaurants in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries. In Colorado, Raising Cane's also has locations in Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Fort Collins and Parker.
Although Raising Cane's hasn't commented, the chain also plans a second location in the Powers Pointe shopping center southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road in northeast Colorado Springs, according to documents submitted on the company's behalf to city planners.
The restaurant also is shown on a developer's marketing brochure for the shopping center, and site preparation work is underway.