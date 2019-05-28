Get ready, Caniacs.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based chain popular for its made-to-order, marinated and breaded chicken fingers, opens its first Colorado Springs restaurant at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 7585 N. Academy Blvd.
The location is part of a small north-side retail center southeast of Academy and Agora Point that’s also home to Snooze an A.M. Eatery .
“We’ve had an incredibly warm welcome into the Denver market, and so it was a very natural fit to just grow to Colorado Springs,” said Lydsey Patel, regional marketing director for Raising Cane’s. The chain also has locations in Broomfield, Castle Rock, Centennial, Highlands Ranch, Fort Collins and Parker.
The north-side location was appealing, in part, because it’s close to the Air Force Academy, and Raising Cane’s is the “official chicken finger” of Falcon athletics, according to the company.
As part of Wednesday’s opening, Raising Cane’s will conduct a drawing in which 20 customers, ages 13 and older, will win free food for a year. Entries will be accepted from 8:30-9 a.m. at the restaurant, and a drawing takes place from 9-10 a.m.
In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers 13 and older who buy a Raising Cane’s combo meal will receive a Cane’s T-shirt and a voucher for a free box combo that can be redeemed on a future visit.
Raising Cane occupies a standalone, nearly 3,100-square-foot building with a drive-thru. The restaurant, which employs 90 people, will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge. Along with chicken fingers, its limited menu features fries, cole slaw, Texas toast and drinks. The chain now has more than 430 restaurants in 27 states and five Middle Eastern countries.
Patel added that Raising Cane’s has “a couple more” restaurants planned for Colorado Springs, but declined to specify their locations. A second Raising Cane’s is planned at the Powers Pointe shopping center southwest of Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road, according to documents submitted last year to city officials.
Patel declined to comment on the site.