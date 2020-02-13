Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers will open its third Colorado Springs restaurant Tuesday at 4530 Hilton Parkway, northwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.
Grand opening events will begin at 8:30 a.m., including a drawing to award 20 customers, 13 and older, free food for a year; entries will be accepted until 9 a.m., with the drawing between 9 and 10 a.m. Entrants must be present to win.
Other events include a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC; appearances by mascots of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Colorado Vibes; and a prize wheel. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers 13 and older who buy a combo meal will receive a Cane's T-shirt.
Raising Cane's will operate from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays. The location will be the 10th Raising Cane’s in Colorado; the Louisiana-based chain opened last year on North Academy Boulevard and at Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road.