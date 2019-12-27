Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity provider R9B, formally known as Root9B LLC, has won a five-year contract from the General Services Administration allowing federal agencies to purchase its cybersecurity software, training courses and professional services.
The contract under the GSA's IT Schedule 70 allows federal, state and local governments to purchase R9B services at an approved price and can be used without a request for proposals for individual task orders or for any product or service listed on the schedule. The contract allows government agencies to buy software and services more quickly at the best price to ensure compliance with federal cybersecurity requirements.
The award "broadens and deepens R9B's existing U.S. public sector penetration, and enables agencies at every level of government to rapidly procure and benefit from our cybersecurity solutions," R9B CEO Eric Hipkins said in a news release.
R9B employs about 100 people and is growing, company spokeswoman Erika Hipkins said in an email. The contract and sales to private-sector customers in finance, health care and other industries "gives us a strong position to secure top talent in the industry for 2020,” she said.
R9B, owned by New York private investment firm Tracker Capital Management, won a contract last year from the Army's Mission and Installation Contracting Command in Georgia to develop and offer cybersecurity training in offensive and defensive operations for warrant officers. The company also won private-sector contracts last year in the finance, retail and staffing industries as well as several federal, state and local contracts.