Housing photo
Caption +

A tight housing market in the Pikes Peak region has made purchasing a home — especially those in the more affordable $300,000-and-under price range — a challenge for many buyers. RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE

 Rich Laden
Show MoreShow Less

Home prices in Colorado Springs continue to rise, but the pace has cooled.

The Springs' median home price climbed to $307,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 7.4 percent year-over-year increase that tied for 31st highest among nearly 180 metro areas, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday. Midway through last year, the city ranked in the top 10 with a nearly 14 percent quarterly gain. The Springs' median price of $307,000, meanwhile, ranked 26th highest in the report.

Tags

Business writer, Colorado Springs Gazette

Load comments