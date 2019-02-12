Home prices in Colorado Springs continue to rise, but the pace has cooled.
The Springs' median home price climbed to $307,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018, a 7.4 percent year-over-year increase that tied for 31st highest among nearly 180 metro areas, according to a National Association of Realtors report released Tuesday. Midway through last year, the city ranked in the top 10 with a nearly 14 percent quarterly gain. The Springs' median price of $307,000, meanwhile, ranked 26th highest in the report.