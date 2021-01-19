Quantum Metric has added chief financial and revenue officers to its management team and an advisory board member in the wake of landing $200 million in venture capital as the Colorado Springs-based software company gets ready to go public.
Ed Goldfinger, who has spent more than 20 years as CEO or chief financial officer of technology companies, was named chief financial officer. He has been CFO of web-based printing service Moo Print, car sharing service Zipcar, cloud application security provider Veracode and online marketing firm Sapient. Before joining his first startup, Goldfinger also worked for PepsiCo and accounting giant KPMG.
Scott Southwood, who has spent the past 15 years as a sales executive, was named chief revenue officer. He was senior vice president of sales at cloud content management provider Box for eight years and spent another seven years at computer security provider Symantec, managing cloud technology sales teams for North and South America and managing commercial sales for MessageLabs. He also spent five years in the British Navy.
Quantum Metric also added Joe Euteneuer, former CFO of toymaker Mattel, to its advisory board. He also has been CFO of Sprint, Qwest, Sirius XM Radio and Comcast.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazete