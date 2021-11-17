Colorado Spring-based software developer Quantum Metric was among nine Colorado companies ranked in Deloitte's North America Technology Fast 500 list, ranking 158th with 868% revenue growth between 2017 and 2020.
Quantum Metric became the first Colorado Springs startup "unicorn," a new company that has a market value of at least $1 billion, after raising a record $200 million in venture capital funding in January.
The Fast 500 list includes the fastest-growing North American companies in technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, financial technology and energy technology sectors, based on revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Irvine, Calif.-based medical device manufacturer Axonics topped the list with 87,037% growth during the three-year period.
The other eight companies, all from the Denver area, include Maxwell of Denver, ranked 65th with 2,513% growth from 2017 to 2020; Liqid of Broomfield, ranked 131st with 1,034% growth; Aytu Biopharma of Englewood, ranked 178th with 758% growth; Red Canary of Denver, ranked 252nd with 520% growth; Evolve of Denver, ranked 276th with 467% growth; BillingPlatform of Centennial, ranked 381st with 305% growth; Zynex Medical of Englewood, ranked 459th with 242% growth, and Adcellerant of Denver, ranked 472nd with 231% growth.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette