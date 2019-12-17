OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma generated more than $10 billion since 2008 for the Sackler family members who own the company, according to a report that will influence the debate among state and local governments over how much of that money should be returned.
The report, written by Purdue adviser AlixPartners and filed in Bankruptcy Court in New York on Monday, is the most thorough accounting yet of dividends collected by the controlling Sackler family during years in which opioid consumption grew into a nationwide crisis.
AlixPartners traced cash distributions to affiliated companies, compensation paid to Sackler family members, legal expenses paid on their behalf as well as pension, travel and fringe benefits from 2008 through Sept. 30.
In that time, Purdue paid roughly $4.1 billion to the Sacklers, $1.6 billion to affiliated companies and $4.6 billion for taxes, according to the report.
An AlixPartners consultant previously estimated that Purdue sent up to $13 billion to the Sacklers.
While the audit offers new insight into Purdue’s operations and profitability, the report doesn’t shed light on how wealthy the Sacklers are today, or the location of family members’ assets.