Amy Gillentine, former publisher of the Colorado Springs Independent alternative newspaper and the Colorado Springs Business Journal, will step down on Feb. 6 from her current role as publisher of Sixty35 Media.

“It seems like the right time to go,” she said Monday. “It’s time to take a step away and regroup and explore other options.”

Gillentine had been publisher and executive editor of the nearly 30-year-old Colorado Publishing House when it shut down last fall and became reborn under a nonprofit model and the name Sixty35 Media.

She led the re-created company through the changeover, which included shuttering its separate publications — the Independent, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Southeast Express, the Pikes Peak Bulletin, two military newspapers, legal announcements — and merging the content into one news magazine called Sixty35.

“I did what I set out to do, which was to create something sustainable, as the new publication has taken off and shows every sign of being successful,” Gillentine said.

Gillentine’s departure “does not deter us from continuing to pursue our new mission,” said Ahriana Platten, Sixty35 Media board president.

This week marks the fourth issue of the weekly news magazine, which is direct-mailed to subscribers and select ZIP codes on a rotating basis to cover the city. It’s also available at 120 newsstands around the Pikes Peak region.

“This has not been a solo effort; everyone here has worked really hard to make sure this publication is successful and meets the needs of the community, and I’m forever grateful to have worked with hard-working, creative, fun people,” Gillentine said.

Getting the publication off the ground involved some obstacles, she said.

“The staff is in a groove now after some really difficult logistical and other issues that always crop up when you devise something new,” she said.

Platten praised Gillentine’s work and impact on the company as well as the community.

“We applaud Amy for all she has done through the years, but especially her tireless efforts in helping create Sixty35 Media and a promising new product with a fresh online presence,” Platten said in announcing Gillentine’s resignation.

The board selected Platten and Ralph Routon, former executive editor of the Independent, Business Journal and Pikes Peak Bulletin, to serve as interim co-publishers, while a national search gets underway for Gillentine’s replacement.

Gillentine has been a local journalist for 17 years, beginning in 2005 as a reporter with the Colorado Springs Business Journal. She stayed with the publication after Colorado Publishing House acquired it in 2012, moving up to editor of the Business Journal in 2015, executive editor in 2017 and publisher in 2018.

In 2019, she also became publisher of the Independent.

“Regardless of who is at the helm, the commitment to independent, local journalism will never change,” Gillentine said. “Keeping as many media outlets and sources for actual journalism is so vital.

“I’d encourage the community to support journalism in whatever means and platform they can.