Progressive Insurance this week confirmed plans to open a claims office in the the Victory Ridge development in northern Colorado Springs in August that will be able to accommodate more than 125 employees.
The Ohio-based insurance giant leased 18,089 square feet in the Offices at Victory Ridge, 10855 Hidden Pool Heights, southeast of Interquest and Voyager parkways, according to a news release from CBRE, which lists space in the building for the landlord. The 145,000-square-foot office and retail building is adjacent to the Icon Cinema and the site of In-N-Out Burger's planned distribution center and first Colorado restaurant.
Progressive spokesman Jeff Sibel said the company has reached capacity at its nearby campus in the Northgate development and needed additional space. Most of the space will be for Progressive's claims operation.