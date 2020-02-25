Insurance giant Progressive plans to hire 500 employees this year at its Colorado Springs campus as part of a hiring push to fill up to 8,000 openings nationwide.
It's an annual ritual for the Ohio-based company as it works to fill vacancies. Progressive, which employs more than 1,400 at its Northgate area call center and information technology operation, planned to hire 1,100 last year and 900 in 2018 as part of nationwide hiring initiatives. While Progressive said it needs more employees to support continued growth of its auto, property, commercial and specialty insurance, the size of Progressive's local workforce hasn't changed since 2016.
Progressive lists openings for 24 job titles in Colorado Springs on its careers site (www.progressive.com/careers/), ranging from customer service and sales to a variety of information technology positions. All of the jobs are full-time permanent positions that include medical, dental and vision coverage, retirement plan contribution matches and profit-sharing bonuses. The customer service jobs pay $16.75-$18.90 an hour with up to 15% added for night or weekend shifts.
Progressive also is adding 900 employees in Austin, Texas, 1,500 in Cleveland, 180 in Phoenix, 80 in Sacramento, Calif., 1,000 in Tampa, Fla., 270 combined in Nashville, Tenn., and St. Petersburg, Fla., and 400 who will work from their homes. The company also wants to add about 4,500 at field claims offices in more than 250 locations nationwide.
The company is the nation's third-largest auto insurer and among the top 15 homeowner insurance providers with 22.4 million policies in force generating annual revenue last year totaling $37.9 billion.