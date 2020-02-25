Ohio-based insurance giant Progressive Corp. announced plans to hire more than 200 employees by year's end in Colorado Springs split between its call center and information technology operations. The company, which employs 1,600 people in Colorado Springs, said Wednesday the jobs are a mix of new positions and the filling of open positions. The latest hiring push comes two months after Progressive said it planned to hire 193 sales representatives and claims adjusters; 120 of those jobs remain open. The company also has 187 openings in its information technology operation, split between Colorado Springs and its Cleveland area headquarters. The company has scheduled invitation-only interviews for call center sales