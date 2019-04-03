Mamma mia.
Il Vicino, popular for its wood-fired oven pizza and other Italian fare, has closed its downtown Colorado Springs location at 11 S. Tejon St. after nearly a quarter century.
A second Il Vicino remains open in the University Village Colorado shopping center northwest of Nevada Avenue and Garden of the Gods Road, and there are no plans to close it.
The restaurants are part of a New Mexico-based chain that continues to operate three Il Vicino locations in Albuquerque, one in Santa Fe and two in Wichita, Kan.
“We have enjoyed being a solid business in the downtown community for 23 years,” Rick Post, an Il Vicino co-founder and one of three owners, said via email after the downtown restaurant closed Monday.
“Unfortunately business conditions over the past few years have made it necessary to close.”
Post and partners Greg Atkin and Tom White couldn’t be reached to elaborate.
It’s unknown how many workers Il Vicino employed downtown, but some transferred to the University Village location and all employees were paid a severance package, Post said in his email.
The chain doesn’t have a new Colorado Springs location in the works at this time, he added.
The closing was disappointing to several Il Vicino regulars, some of whom only found out when they walked past the chain’s downtown location and found a note on the front door that explained the news and thanked customers for their support.
Jonathan and Jaimie Lewis live in PUeblo, but drove to Colorado Springs early Tuesday evening with their three sons for an Il Vicino dinner in celebration of Jonathan’s 41st birthday.
He attended school in the Springs years ago, became an Il Vicino fan and has been coming to the restaurant for at least a decade.
“It’s my favorite pizza,” Jonathan said. “I’m so sad to see it close. ... Loved their pizza.
“The wood-fired crust was amazing. Loved the hot oil that you could dip your crust in.”
Jonathan and Jaimie also enjoyed the atmosphere.
“This was a very fun place,” Jonathan said.
“They’d bring you dough for the kids. Our kids always loved just playing with a ball of dough while they were waiting.”
Il Vicino opened its first wood-fired pizza restaurant in Albuquerque in 1992, according to its website. Over the years, it expanded its menu to include calzones, panini and Piadina flatbread sandwiches, baked lasagnas and pastas, salads and desserts.
The restaurant also serves soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails.
John Winsor, a commercial broker with Olive Real Estate Group in Colorado Springs who’s marketing the downtown Il Vicino space, said the owners decided to focus their attention on the University Village Colorado location.
“They’ve had a great run downtown,” he said.
Il Vicino’s closing is the latest change to longtime Tejon Street retailers and restaurants. Zeezo’s costume shop already has moved to Bijou Street, while the Paris Crepe restaurant is moving later this year to a South Nevada location.
Outdoor gear retailer and clothier Mountain Chalet also is switching to a nearby Nevada Avenue building.
Starbucks coffee recently closed one of its two Tejon Street locations, but the space is being filled by Solar Roast Coffee of Pueblo.
Winsor said he’s talking with potential users — including a Denver restaurateur — who are showing strong interest in the Il Vicino space.
The storefront, in the heart of downtown, becomes available to lease at a time when several high-profile projects are under construction or on the drawing board in the area, including four hotels, three apartment buildings, the U.S. Olympic Museum, an outdoor multipurpose stadium and indoor arena at Colorado College.
“Downtown is at its most exciting time since I’ve lived here,” Winsor said.
“There’s a lot of positive news there. With that (for lease) sign going up, as sad as it is to see Il Vicino go, I’ve got tremendous interest already.”