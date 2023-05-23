Gov. Jared Polis will deliver a local version of his State of the State address next month in Colorado Springs.

Polis will speak at 3 p.m. June 15 at Weidner Field, 111 W. Cimarron St. in southwest downtown. The event, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, will feature a recap by Polis of the General Assembly's just-concluded legislative session and what's ahead in 2024.

As governor, Polis delivers a State of the State address before the General Assembly convenes in January at the state Capitol in Denver; the last several years, he's followed those remarks with a similar address in Colorado Springs before local business people and civic leaders.

While Polis typically makes his Colorado Springs appearance a few weeks after his Denver address, he wanted to wait this year so that he could discuss the 2023 legislative session, a Chamber & EDC spokeswoman said.

The cost to attend the Colorado Springs event will be $45 for Chamber & EDC members and $65 for non-members. Polis' State of the State address is planned to take place outdoors at Weidner Field, a multipurpose stadium. If it rains, however, the Chamber & EDC said it has a contingency plan to move the event indoors.

For more information, go to the Chamber & EDC's website at www.coloradospringsedc.com, and click on "member services" and "events."