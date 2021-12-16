Gov. Jared Polis will return to Colorado Springs next month to deliver a State of the State address, nearly a year after the 2021 event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His address, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, across the street from Bass Pro Shops in the north-side Polaris Pointe shopping center.
State Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo also will be on hand to speak.
Over the last several years, Polis, and before him, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, have delivered State of the State remarks in Colorado Springs a week or two after a formal address to the General Assembly at the state Capitol in Denver.
The local State of the State discusses issues faced by Colorado in the past year and looks ahead to the new year; it typically includes comments tailored for a Pikes Peak region audience.
The governor's appearance usually takes place during a noon luncheon; this year's event will be held in the late afternoon, and attendees will be served light hors d'oeuvres.
The cost to attend will be $45 for Chamber & EDC members and $65 for nonmembers. Corporate tables of eight are available for $325 for Chamber & EDC members and $475 for nonmembers. Seating is limited.
More information: https://business.coloradospringschamberedc.com/events/calendar/.