GOV. JARED POLIS

After delivering a virtual State of the State address in 2021 to the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Jared Polis will return to the Springs in January to deliver this year's remarks. The event takes place Jan. 19 at the north side Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers. THE GAZETTE FILE

Gov. Jared Polis will return to Colorado Springs next month to deliver a State of the State address, nearly a year after the 2021 event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His address, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, will take place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, across the street from Bass Pro Shops in the north-side Polaris Pointe shopping center.

New Colorado Springs Chamber CEO: My career has prepared me for this role

State Senate President Leroy Garcia of Pueblo also will be on hand to speak.

Over the last several years, Polis, and before him, former Gov. John Hickenlooper, have delivered State of the State remarks in Colorado Springs a week or two after a formal address to the General Assembly at the state Capitol in Denver. 

Chamber surveying Colorado Springs businesses on possible Washington, D.C., flight

The local State of the State discusses issues faced by Colorado in the past year and looks ahead to the new year; it typically includes comments tailored for a Pikes Peak region audience.

The governor's appearance usually takes place during a noon luncheon; this year's event will be held in the late afternoon, and attendees will be served light hors d'oeuvres.

Phil Long CEO wins top award from Colorado Springs chamber

The cost to attend will be $45 for Chamber & EDC members and $65 for nonmembers. Corporate tables of eight are available for $325 for Chamber & EDC members and $475 for nonmembers. Seating is limited.

More information: https://business.coloradospringschamberedc.com/events/calendar/.

  

Tags

Load comments