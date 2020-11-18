111820-biz-pointsbetbrief.png

PointsBet is launching a Colorado sports wagering application through a partnership with the Double Eagle Hotel & Casino in Cripple Creek, where PointsBet plans to open a sportsbook in early 2021.

PointsBet is launching its Colorado sports wagering mobile application Wednesday in partnership with the Double Eagle Hotel & Casino in Cripple Creek, where it plans to open a retail sportsbook early next year.

The sportsbook will be similar to a retail operation PointsBet has in an Iowa casino that opened last year and will be located in the Double Eagle's current poker bar, which will be renovated to include monitors showing current odds and sports broadcasts, said Rob Shell, vice president of customers and insights for PointsBet.

PointsBet, an Australian company that has its U.S. headquarters in Denver, also operates in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and New Jersey.

