With the state’s casinos shut down and no major sports events planned until at least June, sports wagering started Friday in Colorado with much less fanfare than anticipated.
With the casinos closed due to the coronavirus, betting has to happen through mobile device applications or online sites. Only four debuted Friday, with four others planning to launch during the rest of May. Bettors had few choices — low-profile sports such as darts, table tennis and a few international soccer leagues — prompting companies offering online betting to debut free games in which customers can place “virtual” $5 bets on politics, entertainment, the weather or which Colorado professional team will next win a championship.
Existing daily fantasy sports applications from DraftKings and FanDuel started accepting bets in Colorado on Friday, and sites for Cripple Creek casinos Midnight Rose and McGill’s also launched applications and online betting sites. At least four other applications, including three affiliated with Cripple Creek casinos, are expected to follow soon.
The Colorado Division of Gaming has licensed 17 online wagering operators and 11 sportsbooks that will open inside casinos once those gaming properties can reopen.
“This is a different way of launching than what we thought would happen three months ago, but the whole world has changed since then,” said Dan Hartman, the gaming division’s executive director, referring to the pandemic that prompted Gov. Jared Polis to order casinos, bars and many other businesses to temporarily close. “Some of the operators are looking at this as a soft launch to get the bugs out.”
Revenue estimate impacted
Colorado voters narrowly legalized sports wagering in a referendum in November that required sportsbook operators to open in casinos and those offering mobile or online wagering to partner with a casino. The fiscal impact statement for Proposition DD estimated Colorado sportsbook operators would generate between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion in bets during the first fiscal year, which begins July 1. But that estimate was before most sports shut down in March because of the cornonavirus pandemic.
“The playbook has kind of gone out the window. We will have to see how this rolls out and when sports get back to normal and what that looks like. There’s no data on that right now,” Hartman said.
“We have some great operators, an extensive catalog of sports (available for betting), a great landscape to do sports betting and a state that likes sports entertainment. (The numbers) will depend on when life gets back to normal.”
Richard Schwartz, president of BetRivers operator Rush Street Interactive, estimated the Colorado sports wagering market will eventually generate $200 million to $300 million in annual revenue.
Colorado regulators approved an extensive list of sports on which wagering is allowed, including all major professional, college and Olympic sports and esports (video games sanctioned by a league), but also less well-known sports such as Australian Rules Football, Gaelic Games and pesäpallo (Finnish baseball). The voter-approved law only allows bets on sports (politics, entertainment and the weather are off limits) and bars betting on any high school sports, proposition bets (such as who will score first or how many points they will score) on college sports or any other event involving players under 18 years old.
Bettors must be 21 and no betting is allowed across state lines, meaning the bettor must be in the state to make a bet with the app or online.
Sports betting operators set their limits by sport and league, likely depending on how much betting action is expected on a particular game or league.
Gambling safeguards
Hartman encourages bettors to use features that all sports wagering operators include in their applications and online platforms to set daily and weekly wagering limits to avoid compulsive gambling. He views sports wagering as a form of entertainment designed to provider customers with fun and enjoyment; if betting becomes more than entertainment, customers should consider taking a ‘timeout,” he said.
DraftKings, which was set to launch its mobile betting application Friday, plans to open a sportsbook in the Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk once casinos are allowed to reopen, said Matt Kalish, the company’s co-founder and president of its U.S. operations. The company’s daily fantasy sports mobile application has a large base of customers in Colorado who can now bet through the app, he said.
“There are a variety of international sports — table tennis, darts and some soccer — that are opening up and hopefully a month from now we will see major U.S. sports start popping up again,” Kalish said.
“Colorado is one of the states where our fantasy products have been most successful and it is one of the few states in the Western U.S. where sports betting has been legalized. We expect Colorado will be one of the better-performing markets in the U.S.” for sports betting.
MMA likely first big event
FanDuel launched its sports wagering application Friday and has no plans to open a sportsbook in Colorado, said Mike Raffensperger, the company’s chief marketing officer. The daily fantasy sports giant was attracted to Colorado by a “a phenomenal market with all four major (professional) sports, a reasonably large population, a culture of risk-taking and excitement and an independent spirit,” he said. The first major event Colorado bettors will be able wager on is expected to be mixed martial arts event UFC 249 on May 9, he said.
BetMGM and BetRivers, respectively, launched mobile applications and online betting sites for two of Triple Crown Casinos’ three Cripple Creek gaming facilities. BetMGM plans to eventually operate a sportsbook in the Midnight Rose Casino, though timing of the opening remains uncertain. BetRivers has no plans to open a sportsbook in Colorado.
BetMGM, a joint venture of Las Vegas casino giant MGM Resorts International and British sportsbook operator GVC Holdings, is offering a limited betting menu, which will expand as sports resume play, plus a free daily sports quiz, Alan Greenblatt, CEO of the joint venture, said an email.
BetRivers is owned by Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive, which was started by the founders of the Rivers casinos in Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania. The company is offering bets on a variety of international sports and the upcoming UFC mixed martial arts event, and plans to expand into U.S. sports as play resumes, Schwartz said.
Internet Sports International hopes to launch Wildwood Casino’s mobile application and online betting platform “as soon as possible” and a sportsbook inside the casino’s Woody’s restaurant as soon as casinos are allowed to open, said Matt Andrighetti, general manager of the Cripple Creek gaming property. The sportsbook will include a bank of more than 20 television screens showing sports available for betting, he said.
Wildwood update
Construction continues on a $14 million, 102-room hotel adjacent to Wildwood with a planned opening late in the year despite a few coronavirus-related delays, Andrighetti said.
Circa Sports is expected to launch Century Casino‘s mobile application “pretty soon,” said Eric Rose, Century’s general manager in Cripple Creek. He said Century’s Colorado Springs-based parent company, Century Casinos, is studying options for a sportsbook, but likely would operate from a kiosk inside the casino rather than a larger and more elaborate facility.
British sportsbook operator Smarkets plans to launch a mobile application for Bronco Billy’s Casino within days and a sportsbook operated by racetrack giant Churchill Downs would debut when the casino reopens, said Baxter Lee, general manager of Bronco Billy’s. A second Bronco Billy’s mobile application is planned later in the year by Las Vegas-based casino giant Wynn Gaming, he said.
Full House Resorts, parent company of Bronco Billy’s, has halted construction on a 400-space parking garage to help weather the shutdown of all of its casinos. The garage is the first phase of a $120 million project consisting of a 150-room upscale hotel, a top-rated restaurant, meeting and event space for up to 1,000 people and an outdoor courtyard for events. The company also plans to rebrand its Christmas Casino, a holiday-themed casino that has remained unprofitable, Lee said.
Australian sports betting operator PointsBet will soon launch a mobile app and online site for the Double Eagle Hotel and Casino. A PointsBet spokesman said the company is remodeling the casino’s poker bar into a 2,200-square-foot sportsbook with 15 seats, a bank of television monitors, betting kiosks a concierge counter.
David Minter, managing partner of the Colorado Grande and Johnny Nolon’s casinos in Cripple Creek, said he plans to open sportsbook kiosks in both casinos this year as well as offering mobile and online wagering platforms through partners he declined to name.
