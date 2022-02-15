The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a job fair for both veterans and the general public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
The Connect with a Vet Job Fair allows those leaving the military, veterans and their family members to meeting with multiple potential employers at one location. Up to 80 employers that are hiring to fill open positions are expected to participate, including those in the construction, customer service, cybersecurity, defense contracting, transportation, education, food service, government, health care, hotels, law enforcement, manufacturing and many other industries.
For more information and a list of participating employers, visit ppwfc.org/connect-with-a-vet-hiring-event. Job candidates are encouraged to register for the event at ConnectingColorado.com and bring multiple copies of their résumé. The event opens for military personnel, veterans and their families at 10 a.m. and for members of the general public at noon.