The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a job fair for veterans and other community members from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
Veterans, military personnel transitioning out of service and their families can enter the fair at 10 a.m. The event will feature more than 190 employers in the construction, customer service, cybersecurity, defense contracting, transportation, education, financial services, food service, government, health care, hospitality, information technology, law enforcement, manufacturing and staffing sectors.
Attendees are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumés and register through ConnectingColorado.com. For more information, go to ppwfc.org/usaa-job-fair/.