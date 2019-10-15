The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a career fair for job seekers with disabilities from noon-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southeast YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.
Nearly 40 employers are scheduled to attend the event to meet or interview potential employees. The center is working with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, The Independence Center, Colorado Springs Utilities, Rocky Mountain ADA, Southeast YMCA and the city of Colorado Springs to operate the fair.