The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $50,000 in grants to Colorado Springs area companies for training to help retain employees or avert layoffs.
The center will give preference for the grants to companies in industries with a high demand for labor, including information technology and cybersecurity, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism and where the training leads to expanded duties. Training can be on-the-job, virtual or classroom-based.
Employers must apply by Jan. 13 and attend a one-hour virtual information session at 10 a.m. Jan. 5 or 3 p.m. Jan. 7. Grants will be awarded by Jan. 25 and training must be completed by May 31. For more information or to apply, go to ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette