The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $110,000 in grants to Colorado Springs employers for training existing employees.

Employers must apply for the grants by Jan. 24, with awards made by Feb. 7. The grants must be used to train employees to retain workers or avert a layoff and can be used for either classroom or on-the-job training. Preference for the grants is given to employers in information technology, cybersecurity, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism and training that results in a pay raise or expanded duties, the center said in a news release.

Information sessions for the grants are scheduled from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 10 and 17 at the workforce center, in the El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road. For more information, go to ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training/.

