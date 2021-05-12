The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is seeking applications from retail and hospitality businesses for $50,000 in training grants through the Lives Empowered program of the Colorado Workforce Development Council.
Applications for the grants are due May 25 and will be reviewed by a committee, based on requirements that the business be in the retail, hospitality, tourism, sports or restaurant food and beverage services industries. The training must be designed to help employers develop and retain skilled workers and help workers develop their careers, get promoted, add more duties to their jobs or increase their wages.
The Lives Empowered program, funded by a $4 million grant from retail giant Walmart, is designed to increase the economic mobility of frontline workers.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette