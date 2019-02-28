unemployment


 
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $50,000 in training grants for employers who want to retain or avoid laying off workers by training them in additional skills.

The grants are targeted at El Paso and Teller county employers in construction, health care, manufacturing, professional, technical, scientific, lifestyle, hospitality, tourism and sports industries where the training leads to a raise or promotion.

Employers must apply for the grants by March 15, and awards will be made by March 29. Training must be completed by June 30. Information sessions on the grants are planned at noon and 4:30 p.m. Monday at the workforce center, 1675 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 1118. For more information, go to ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training/.

