The Pikes Peak Workforce Center is offering $108,000 in grants to Colorado Springs area companies to provide training for employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert layoffs.
The training can range from general skills such as communication, teamwork, strategic planning, critical thinking and problem solving to specialized skills such as electrical, hydraulics, semiconductors and other technical work. Employers must apply for the grants by Sept. 23, with winners selected by Oct. 1 and all training to be completed by Feb. 26, 2021.
Two virtual information sessions on how to apply are scheduled from 10-11 a.m. Thursday and 1-2 p.m. Sept. 15.
For more information or to apply, go to ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.