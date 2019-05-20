The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host the Colorado Springs military veterans & employment expo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29 at the Colorado Springs Events Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
The event will feature more than 175 employers from a variety of industries and is open to transitioning military, Guard and Reserve members, veterans and their spouses. The expo is cosponsored by Fort Carson Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program, the Colorado Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and Colorado Springs Utilities.
Participants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their résumé. For more information, go to ppwfc.org/mvee.