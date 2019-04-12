The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host its spring jobs fair from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Blvd.
The event is open to the public and will feature 140 employers in the communications, cybersecurity, education, entertainment, government, health care, hospitality, information technology, law enforcement, manufacturing and staffing industries. For faster admittance, participants may register at www.connectingcolorado.com.
For more information, go to ppwfc.org/annual-spring-job-fair/.