The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a virtual job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday featuring more than 100 businesses that will be available for live chat or video chat with job seekers.
Participating employers include a mix of hotels, manufacturers, retailers, government agencies, school districts, restaurants, insurers, nonprofits and others. The workforce center is expecting more than 400 job seekers to participate in the event on Premier Virtual, the center's interactive online job fair platform.
The center recommends participants register at portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4966-2021-spring-community-fair and update their ConnectingColorado.com account before attending. For more information, go to ppwfc.org/virtual-spring-job-fair/.