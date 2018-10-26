Nearly 40 employers are expected to participate in the Hiring Abilities Career Fair from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Eleganté, 2886 S. Circle Drive, hosted by the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumé and apply online with employers. More information is available at https://ppwfc.org/job-fairs-in-el-paso-and-teller-counties/hiring-abilities-job-fair/. The event is cosponsored by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, The Independence Center, Colorado Springs Utilities and the city of Colorado Springs.