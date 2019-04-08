The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will host a job fair for young adults ages 16-24 from 12:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA, 2190 Jet Wing Drive.
The event will feature 60 employers, including more than 20 planning to hire workers ages 16-17, from industries including communications, construction, landscaping, health care, government, law enforcement, hospitality, entertainment and information technology. Participants should bring several copies of their resumé and register at ConnectingColorado.com for faster admittance.
For more information, go to ppwfc.org/young-adult-job-fair/.