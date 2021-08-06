Traci Marques, executive director and CEO of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, is among eight women nominated for the top award to be presented this month by the Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce.
Other nominees include Barbara Harris, broker and owner of Harris Group Realty; Dr. Sara Saporta-Keating, a fellow in pediatric infectious diseases at Children's Hospital Colorado; Teona Shainidze Krebs, literacy manager at the Pikes Peak Library District; Carrie Greco Lukins, managing broker and owner of Sellstate Alliance Realty & Property Management; Heather McBroom, founder of Precision Services; Donna Nelson, economic vitality specialist, city of Colorado Springs; and Rita Petersen, CEO of Caribou Thunder.
All eight women are nominated for the chamber's Business Leader of the Year Award, which will be presented with four other awards during the group's Accolades awards from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Antlers, a Wyndham Hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. Featured speaker for the event is Meridith Elliott Powell, a business growth expert. Tickets are available for chamber members for $65 and $75 for non-members. More information and registration is available at www.scwcc.com. Registration ends Tuesday.
Nominees for the other awards include Jessica Fierro of Atrevidea Beer, Kerri Valdez of Acumen Environmental Services and June White of AmPro Inspections for Minority Business of the Year; Amber Ljunggren-Chapman of Children's Hospital Colorado-Colorado Springs, and Kayla Huthoefer Nelson of the El Paso County Economic Development Department as Young Professional of the Year; Allison Jencson of Frontline Floor Coatings, Robin Pasley of Robin Pasley Interiors and Keri Reyner of fab'rik for the Don Brown Entrepreneur Award; and Natalie Gowen of Moxie Tonic Marketing, Dawn Kruger of Peak Survey, Debbie Swanson of Advancement Momentum and iHeartMedia of Southern Colorado as Member of the Year.