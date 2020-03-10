It's twin honors for the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.
The Pikes Peak SBDC has been named the state Excellence and Innovation Center of the Year by the Colorado District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. It was also selected as the SBA’s Region VIII award winner for best SBDC and will go on to compete against nine other regional winners for the SBA National SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award. That award and other national honors will be presented in Washington, D.C., during National Small Business Week in early May.
"Out of 1,000 offices nationwide, we’re now in the Top 10," Aikta Marcoulier, Pikes Peak SBDC executive director, said in a news release. "This is a huge win for our team of 45 consultants, facilitators and small staff of three."
The Pikes Peak SBDC is a state and county partnership aimed at helping existing and new businesses grow and prosper by providing free and confidential consulting and no- or low-cost training programs.
The Gazette