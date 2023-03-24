The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center has a new executive director.

Brandon Eldridge, with more than 22 years of management experience in technology, banking and retail, will oversee the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) as it continues to help small businesses become established, expand and hire, a news release from the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corp. said this week. The Chamber & EDC this year became the hosting agency for the Pikes Peak SBDC, taking over for El Paso County.

“As host of the Pikes Peak SBDC, we are pleased to welcome Brandon Eldridge as our new executive director of the SBDC,” Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, president & CEO for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in the release. “He brings tremendous energy and passion to this role. We will all work together to address business challenges, encourage growth, and support success.”

Eldridge fills the position that Aikta Marcoulier left after she was chosen last April to head the Small Business Administration’s regional office in Denver.

Eldridge previously managed the business sales department and community engagement as a market director at Underline Infrastructure, a fiber optic network company, the release said.

At the Pikes Peak SBDC, which provides small business consulting at low or no cost and plugs small business owners into resources and financing, Eldridge hopes to further the center's community impact, according to the release.

“I am excited to join the Pikes Peak SBDC and work with other community partners to support small businesses,” Eldridge said in the release. “I have a passion for the Pikes Peak region, and I can’t wait to help businesses and identify solutions to help them thrive.”

Eldridge brings his background from Chase Bank and Vectra Bank, the release said, as well as a bachelor's degree in business Administration from Colorado Technical University.

Eldridge moved to Colorado Springs in 1998. He serves as the president of Leadership Pikes Peak and president of the Council of Neighborhood Organizations, a community-building organization, the release said.

He will assume his position with the Pikes Peak SBDC on April 3, according to the release.