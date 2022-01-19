The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway has promoted Ted Johnston to general manager.

As assistant general manager, Johnston was a key member of the team that oversaw the $100 million, three-year renovation of the railway, a signature Colorado Springs-area tourist attraction that takes visitors from a train depot in Manitou Springs on a nearly 9-mile trek up Pikes Peak to the mountain's summit.

The railway's makeover included reconstruction of its tracks, new rail cars and an upgraded depot; the attraction, built in 1891 and owned and operated by The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs since 1925, reopened in May 2021.

Johnston, who received a degree in supply chain management from the University of Oklahoma, started his railroad career with the Omaha, Neb.,-based Union Pacific Railroad. He completed Union Pacific's operations management training program in 2012 and served in various roles for the railroad in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Johnston joined the railroad consulting firm of R.L. Banks & Associates in Washington, D.C., in 2017, where he supported the firm's operational, regulatory and safety practices.

The Broadmoor hotel is owned by the Denver-based Anschutz Corp., whose Clarity Media owns The Gazette.