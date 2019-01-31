The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Cog Railway has ordered three new engines, nine passenger cars and cog-rail and snow removal systems from a Switzerland-based manufacturer.
Stadler Bussnang AG announced earlier this month it had received the order for the rack-and-pinion diesel locomotives, the rail cars, cog-rail and snow removal systems. Stadler spokeswoman Charlotte Thalhammer said all of the components would be manufactured at the company's plants in Switzerland, but a delivery schedule had not been established since the company and railway were still negotiating specifics of the order.
The railway has been closed since 2017 while Broadmoor hotel officials worked out a deal with the city of Manitou Springs to spend nearly $100 million to rebuild the tourist attraction. The railway is scheduled to reopen in May 2021, offering visitors a scenic trip from its depot in Manitou Springs to the new Summit House under construction atop Pikes Peak.
Under the railway's 50-year agreement with Manitou Springs, the excise tax on ticket sales will be capped for the first 25 years, starting at $507,500 and increasing gradually to $775,000. During the final 25 years, the cog would not pay less than a 3.8 percent tax on ticket sales and if it attracted more than 375,000 riders in any year, it would pay the full 5 percent tax on ticket sales.
A Broadmoor spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the deal with Stadler.
