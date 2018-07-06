GE Johnson Construction Co. is hard at work on two of its highest-profile projects ever in the Colorado Springs area — each with unique challenges.
One is the U.S. Olympic Museum downtown; construction reached the midpoint this spring, with an opening eyed for next year. Construction recently began on the other — the Pikes Peak Summit Complex atop America’s Mountain.
“I think they’re probably the two most difficult jobs we’ve ever undertaken — for certain in Colorado Springs — for very different reasons,” says Jim Johnson, whose father founded the local construction company 51 years ago; Johnson guides the company’s strategic vision as CEO of GE Johnson Holding Co.
The unique design of the museum makes it “technically challenging,” Johnson says, while the challenge with the Summit Complex is manpower and logistics. “How do you get everything up there in a fashion to minimize onsite labor, and thus exertion?”
Here’s a look at both projects.
U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame
Here’s how Diller Scofidio + Renfro, the design architect, describes the 60,000-square-foot museum, which has a three-story atrium at its heart: “The dynamic building form is inspired by the energy and grace of Olympians in competition. The galleries, auditorium and administrative spaces spiral and stretch centrifugally around the central atrium space.”
The idea, says GE Johnson’s John McCorkle, project manager, is that visitors will take an elevator to the top floor, which will offer a spectacular view of Pikes Peak, then spiral down a ramp through a series of loft galleries. (In the Winter Games gallery, Diller Scofidio + Renfro says, the slope of the building form becomes the angled icy slope of the Winter Games events; the Parade of Nations space offers visitors the excitement of walking into the stadium for the opening ceremonies. GE Johnson will rough out the exhibit spaces, but someone else will handle the final work on those spaces.)
The design makes what might be routine in another building more challenging, Johnson says. “You have these very odd spaces that are created by the sloping and concave nature of the building. How do you get heat and cold? How does lighting look? Those types of things are what makes it very unique.”
Within the three stories: at least 15 independent elevations. “If you look at the building in sections, it’s really easy to get confused,” McCorkle says. “You have to spend a lot of time to understand the layout.”
Typical blueprints don’t work with such a project, he says; 3D modeling is essential. “We’re basically figuring out every day a new way to solve problems. … I really think until we get to the finish line, we won’t have everything resolved or worked out as we typically would on a project.”
One of the biggest puzzles: the façade, or skin, consisting of 9,000 diamond-shaped, metal panels. “Every one of them is unique in size,” McCorkle says. Each piece will be individually labeled.
Sound like a giant jigsaw puzzle? That’s an apt comparison, McCorkle says. But unlike a jigsaw puzzle, where you can start anywhere you want, this puzzle must be fashioned from the bottom up, piece by piece, row by row. Constant checking will be part of the process so that the top row isn’t off by even a couple of inches.
Pikes Peak Summit Complex
The new complex will replace the aging Summit House, built in the 1960s. The design description reads, in part: “A predominately one-story form seemingly carved from the southeast side of the peak, the new Summit Complex offers unobstructed views from the east to the southwest. Reminiscent of the crags and rock formations found above tree line, the design uses materials harmonious with Pikes Peak granite, shade, shadows, and fragmentation to integrate into the peak. Yet as one arrives at the peak, the modest glass-enclosed entry pavilion capped with weathering steel emerges as a clear destination.”
While the design doesn’t pose any unusual challenges, the fact that it is intended to meet “The Living Building Challenge” as a highly sustainable, zero-energy building adds a layer of complexity at the start, project manager Rob Clough says. That goal requires an intensive vetting of the materials used “to ensure that we can meet that challenge.”
Another challenge: the weather, particularly brutal winds — winds that carry a lot of grit. Unlike the current, bunker-like Summit House, the new building will have expansive views — and thus a lot of glass.
“We’ve had for quite a while some different products up there, part of the testing phase to see how products are going to last in that wind, and quite a few of the window samples that we’ve taken up to the summit so far haven’t fared well,” Clough says. Certain design features are being eyed to protect the glass, he says, such as a motorized shutter system that would close during high winds.
Another weather worry: constant afternoon storms during the summer. The storms are one of the biggest concerns for worker safety, Clough says. “There already have been a couple of times where we just kind of hunkered down during afternoon thunderstorms.”
Managers keep in contact with rangers on the mountain about weather conditions and carry lightning indicators, Clough says. “They’re not just looking at the clouds.”
Because of the challenge of working at altitude, the crews have shorter workdays on the mountain — six hours. All the employees working atop the mountain also undergo physical fitness testing, including the Harvard Step Test, a measure of aerobic fitness.
Clough has been working on the summit for a couple of months, “helping to get myself acclimated and doing some of the enabling work that allows us to get started up there. Initially, it was a challenge just walking around up there.”
Doing a lot of prefabrication will help limit workers’ time on the mountain, Clough says. “The idea obviously is our workers can work longer hours and perform better at this altitude down in Colorado Springs than they can up there.”
The fierce winter atop the mountain will limit the building season this year. Clough plans to keep working until the end of October, “if Mother Nature allows us to.” In 2019, the idea is to complete the exterior so that, if the Pikes Peak Highway is passable, crews can work throughout the winter on interior finishes. A fall 2020 opening is planned.
Clough says he volunteered for the project as soon as he heard of it. “I’m excited,” he says, calling Pikes Peak “the crown jewel of Colorado Springs.” McCorkle, meanwhile, welcomes being part of “a once-in-a-lifetime project.”
“We’ve been fortunate enough to build some significant projects in Colorado Springs,” Johnson says, “but these two are a notch above.”