Moreland Auto Group, headed by Denver icon “Dealin’ Doug” Moreland, has acquired Pikes Peak Acura in the Motor City area, giving the company two local dealerships.
Moreland retained all of the Acura dealership’s employees in the transaction completed last week with an ownership group headed by Jeff Jensen, said Carl Ventsam, Moreland’s longtime business partner and vice president of Moreland Auto Group. Discussions about the sale began about six months ago and grew out of a longtime friendship between Moreland and the late Bill Crouch, Jensen’s former partner and founder of Pikes Peak Acura, Ventsam said.
Jensen, who is retiring, told Ventsam and Moreland that he was “excited to sell to the store to us because he wanted the store and its employees taken care of, so he picked us” as the buyer, Ventsam said. “This is a fantastic opportunity. We like the location, Acura is a fantastic product and we like Colorado Springs a lot — it has been a good fit for us.”
Moreland is known for his brash television commercials in which he assumed various personalities, including a flying superhero, George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. His wheeling and dealing style earned him the nickname “Dealin’ Doug” and he is still featured in the company’s television ads, including a new commercial announcing the Pikes Peak Acura purchase.
Moreland owned Colorado Springs Chrysler Jeep Eagle from 1988 to 1999, when he sold it and six other dealerships to Lithia Motors Inc., a publicly traded company, for $50 million. Chrysler later shut down the local Lithia dealership as part of a nationwide reduction in its dealers network. Moreland acquired Carlin Dodge from the Carlin family in 2006 and renamed it Colorado Springs Dodge.
Moreland Auto Group, which was started in 1980, now has nine dealerships along Colorado’s Front Range, two dealerships in Las Vegas and one in Arizona.
Pikes Peak Acura opened in 1986 and Jensen became co-owner in 1992. Crouch died in 2014. Acura is the luxury division of Japanese automaker Honda.
