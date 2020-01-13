Shawn Flynn, chief operating officer, and Kevin Shaughnessy, vice president of operations, have both been named minority owners of Phil Long Dealerships, the Colorado Springs-based group that owns 18 vehicle dealerships in Colorado and New Mexico.
The two executives are the only members of the ownership group who are not members of the family of longtime CEO and President Jay Cimino. The 1,100-employee group also includes an advertising agency, an insurance company, a construction company, a real estate firm, a collision center, a restaurant and two nonprofits.
Flynn joined the group in 1992 and has held several management roles; he was promoted to chief operating officer in 2018. Shaughnessy joined Phil Long Ford of Denver in 2006 and was promoted to vice president of operations in 2018.