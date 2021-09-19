We each have a unique relationship with money. Like much of our personality, our early experiences and the people who shaped those have influenced how we view finances. And the happy financial experiences you had early on might have given you a good foundation or they might have made you less attentive to managing money.
“Mind Over Money” by the son and father team of Brad Klontz and Ted Klontz explores how our personal history shapes our relationship with money. With real-life examples (with names changed), they explain how our life stories lay the foundation for money disorders and they give some tools for addressing financial dysfunctionalities.
For instance, as a little girl, Leslie diligently put some of her allowance into a bank savings account. She was very proud of her accomplishment and would take her passbook in each time she made a deposit, enjoying watching the balance grow each time she made a trip to the bank. One day when she made a deposit, there was no money in her account, and she was informed that her father had withdrawn the money. She asked her dad why he’d taken her money, and his response was to laugh and say it was his money. As an adult, Leslie tended to spend every bit of money that came her way. She had no retirement savings and nothing in an emergency fund. Her history had taught her she needed to spend money as soon as she got it. Otherwise someone might come along and reclaim that money.
You might find this outcome illogical, but any type of dysfunction lacks logic. What about workaholism? As the Klontz authors point out, workaholics generally work excessive hours to make money, believing that it will make them and their loved ones happier, make them better people and increase their status. Logically, we know that more money isn’t the source of happiness — and it certainly doesn’t make someone an inherently better person. And yet we often see people touting the virtues of how much they work.
There are plenty of money disorders that may seem subtle or even invisible. There’s money-avoidance, money-worship and relational money disorders. Within relationships, there is sometimes infidelity around money — hiding financial issues and their consequences. People sometimes use money to control another person in a relationship. This happens with parents and adult children, spouses and business partners. Enabling people through money is also dysfunctional, and the financial consequences can be devastating for the enabler and the person being enabled. Ultimately, financial dysfunction is harmful emotionally and can be financially destructive.
This book was released right after the Great Recession, and many of the examples and feelings described for that time will look familiar to us now. Besides giving insight for dealing with money, there are additional resources that can help us all have a healthy relationship with something that is a part of our everyday lives.