Dr. Brian Erling, who has been interim CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services since Margaret Sabin resigned in March, has been named permanently to the top post at the hospital operator in Colorado Springs.
Erling also has been serving as senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Centura Health, the Centennial-based parent company of Penrose- St. Francis, but he will give up that position. He assumed that role in December 2016 after joining Centura nine months earlier as group chief medical officer.
“Each day I am driven to advance the level of care received by the patients and communities we serve through listening and continuously learning from our committed caregivers,” Erling said in a news release. “The physicians and staff of Penrose-St. Francis have been delivering exceptional whole person care to the Colorado Springs community for more than a century. It is an honor and a privilege to be a steward of this ministry as we position ourselves for the next hundred years.”
Erling inherits a major growth initiative that Sabin launched, including a $102 million expansion of St. Francis Medical Center started last year and an ambitious plan to eventually replace its main campus at 2222 N. Nevada Ave. on an 80-acre site northeast of Fillmore Street and Centennial Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs.
Before joining Centura, Erling spent three years at EmCare Alliance Group, which manages more than 6,000 providers in hospital-based medical specialties, in Denver as executive vice president and president.
He also spent six years as director of Denver-based ambulance operator American Medical Response and was president of Apex Emergency Group in Denver for nearly 11 years.
Erling received a bachelor’s degree in biology from Drake University, a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Denver and a medical degree from Johns Hopkins University.
“We are excited to have Dr. Erling as our chief executive officer of Penrose-St. Francis. From the moment he stepped into the interim role, he was engaged with our administrative and clinical teams — always looking forward,” Penrose-St. Francis board Chairman Steve Self said in the release. “He has already created a momentum over these past five months that honors our history and physicians while advancing our services and mission for the benefit of the communities we serve.”